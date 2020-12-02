Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is bidding to become the first Welsh driver to win the World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans begins the final round of the 2020 World Rally Championship in Monza on Thursday knowing second place is enough to crown him world champion.

The 31-year-old Welshman is 14 points clear of multiple world champion and Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier.

Only two British drivers have won the world title - Colin McRae in 1995 and Richard Burns six years later.

"It's so competitive - there are going to be so many drivers coming to win the rally," Evans told BBC Radio Cymru.

"It's a simple target: to go there and race the best rally I can."

The four-stage rally in Italy ends on Sunday.

The winner of each round of the WRC is awarded 25 points, 18 for second, 15 for third, 12 for fourth, 10 for fifth and so on down to a single point for 10th, with a possible five bonus points on offer for taking Power Stages.

That means Evans will be champion if he finishes at least second, even if Ogier wins and claims all five Power Stage points on offer.

The round in Monza will be the seventh of 2020, a year in which 14 were originally scheduled before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the global championship.

FIA World Rally Championship standings

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 111 points

2 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 97 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 87 points

4 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai, 83 points