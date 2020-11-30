Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chaz Davies finished third behind Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding in the 2020 Superbike series

Welsh racer Chaz Davies will ride for Team Go Eleven Ducati in the 2021 Superbike series.

Davies parted company with Aruba.it Racing-Ducati in October after riding for them in the World Superbike series since 2014.

Davies secured 25 wins and another 44 podium finishes during his seven seasons with them.

"I think it's a great opportunity next year for myself and the Go Eleven Team to continue our progression," he said.

"I had a great end to the 2020 season, winning the last race at Estoril and scoring the most points in the last nine races."

The 33-year-old's place at Aruba.it Racing-Ducati will be taken by Italian Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who previously raced for the affiliated Team Go Eleven Ducati.