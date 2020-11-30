Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Sainz Sr and Sanz will compete for the Spanish-entered Acciona team

Spanish two-time rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr will drive in the inaugural Extreme E series in 2021.

The father of McLaren F1 driver Carlos Sainz will drive for Acciona - one of nine teams competing.

In Formula E the Mahindra team have signed up for the sport's third generation of car for 2022 as teams meet for testing before the season.

Alongside his world rally titles in the early 1990s, Sainz, 58, has also won the Dakar Rally three times - a close comparison to what drivers will experience in Extreme E.

The series aims to raise awareness in areas around the world affected by climate change and visit territories - Arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier and coastal - which have been affected, such as Greenland and Brazil's Amazon region.

Newly crowned seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently announced he will enter a team into the sport, as has his old Mercedes team-mate and title rival Nico Rosberg.

Each team will field one male and one female driver to promote equality in motorsport.

Acciona's female driver is Dakar trial biker Laia Sanz, 34, also from Spain.

"To compete in a championship where there is gender equality, where both drivers are equally important and where both are going to win and lose together seems very original and inclusive," said Sainz.

"For a veteran like me, this is one of the last things I am yet to try out - I would have left behind some unexplored territory!"

Mahindra - here testing the Gen2 car in Valencia - have won four E-prix

Meanwhile, Formula E teams are testing their cars in Valencia, Spain, before the delayed 2020-2021 season, where founding team Mahindra have committed to the third generation car for 2022-2023.

The Indian team, whose owners aim to put half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025, will start to develop the Gen3 car, which promises greater power and battery efficiency.

The current field uses the Gen2 car, in which DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa won last season's title.

Formula E announced last week it would introduce its first night race in Saudi Arabia on 26 and 27 February.