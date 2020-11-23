Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Josh McErlean and co-driver Keaton Williams impressed on their ERC debut in Hungary

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean will compete at the World Rally Championship finale at Monza from 3-6 December.

The 21-year-old will compete in the WRC3 category driving a Hyundai i20 R5.

McErlean made his WRC debut at Rally Wales GB in 2019 and impressed at the Monza Rally Show a few weeks later, finishing third in class.

He was 11th on his European Rally Championship debut in November's Rally Hungary and will compete this weekend's season-ending Rally Islas Canarias.

"My focus needs to be on Rally Islas Canarias right now but looking ahead to the week after is such an exciting prospect, I really can't believe it," said McErlean.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity for me to contest a WRC round and I feel so very honoured and privileged to be in this position.

"It's incredible to think I'll be competing in two of the most high-profile events in the world, one week after each other."

Monza, which traditionally hosts circuit racing and Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, will be the final round of a WRC season which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wales' Elfyn Evans is poised to win his maiden WRC title and be the first British driver to win the championship since Richard Burns in 2001.

The Toyota driver holds a 14-point advantage over team-mate Sebastien Ogier with a maximum of 25 available.