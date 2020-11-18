Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke won five WRC rallies for Citroen from 2015-17

World Rally Championship event winner Kris Meeke is set to make his maiden appearance at the famed Dakar Rally.

Meeke, 41, will drive a PH Sport prepared Zypher T3 alongside experienced Dutch navigator Wouter Rosegaar.

The Northern Irishman won five WRC rallies for Citroen and most recently competed for Toyota in 2019.

The 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally will run in Saudi Arabia from 3-15 January.

The marathon event traditionally spans several countries but will take place entirely in Saudi Arabia in 2021, starting and finishing in Jeddah, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After leaving Toyota at the end of the 2019 WRC season, Meeke spectated at the Dakar Rally in January and has since tested PH Sport's Zypher T3.

Rosegaar navigated in his first Dakar in 2006, with a best finish of fourth in 2015, and has 11 finishes from 12 starts.