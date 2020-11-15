Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Infiniti driver Ash Sutton won his second BTCC title

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington has missed out on a fifth British Touring Car Championship title after Ash Sutton triumphed at Brands Hatch.

Infiniti driver Sutton claimed his second title by 14 points ahead of Turkington and Honda's Dan Cammish.

BMW driver Turkington, 38, finished ninth, fourth and ninth in soaking conditions across the three races.

Sutton was second, first and sixth as the 26-year-old added to his 2017 championship.

Coming into the season finale with a nine-point lead, Turkington relinquished his advantage at the top of the standings after finishing ninth in the first race, which Cammish won ahead of Sutton.

Sutton extended his lead to 11 points after winning race two in drying conditions, with Turkington fourth after a late-race scare, and the Englishman edged past Turkington on the track in the final race of the day to make sure of the championship.

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley ended his season in a strong manner by posting three points finishes with 13th, 11th and 12th at the Kent Circuit.

In the Ginetta Junior Championship Belfast teenager Tom Edgar secured two top-10 finishes to end his maiden season in a positive manner.

Edgar finished fifth and seventh in the two races to end the overall Championship in sixth place and fourth position in the rookie championship.