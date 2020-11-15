Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Spaniard Joan Mir won the MotoGP title for the first time by finishing seventh in the penultimate race of the season in Valencia.

Mir, 23, became the first Suzuki rider to win the championship since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

The Valencia MotoGP was won by Italian Franco Morbidelli after he held off the challenge of Australian Jack Miller on the last lap.

Mir's only victory this season came at the European MotoGP last week.

Spaniard Marc Marquez has won the MotoGP title in six of the past seven seasons and each of the past four.

He has been absent since fracturing his right arm in July's season opener.

