Mitchell dreams of Le Mans 24-hour glory after British GT title

By Tyrone SmithBBC Scotland Sport

Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Sandy Mitchell celebrates at Silverstone
Sandy Mitchell celebrates after winning the Silverstone 500

Sandy Mitchell is one step closer to his goal of winning the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race, following his British GT Championship title success.

The 20-year-old from Forfar and Barwell Motorsport team-mate Rob Collard were crowned GT3 champions last weekend.

The triumph was sealed by a second win of the season at the Silverstone 500, ahead of a field that included former F1 champion Jensen Button.

"If it all goes well, I have a long career ahead of me," said Mitchell.

"I think this will really help launch me into hopefully becoming a professional very soon.

"My dream is to be a top level GT racing driver racing all around the world and that includes going to Le Mans. That would be the absolute dream to be able to win there."

A former British karting champion, Mitchell credits the late Colin McRae for igniting his passion for motorsport.

"Growing up my big inspiration was Colin McRae," he said. "It is a little bit different because he was a rally world champion but I was fascinated watching him and what he could do in a race car.

"I have always followed Scottish drivers because I felt like I could relate to them. Jonny Adam, who is a double Le Mans winner in the GT class, has also been an inspiration and has given me some really good help and tips career-wise.

"I have been trying to follow in some of his footsteps and hopefully one day I can beat him as well because we are often in and around the same championships now."

