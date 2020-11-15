Sandy Mitchell celebrates after winning the Silverstone 500

Sandy Mitchell is one step closer to his goal of winning the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race, following his British GT Championship title success.

The 20-year-old from Forfar and Barwell Motorsport team-mate Rob Collard were crowned GT3 champions last weekend.

The triumph was sealed by a second win of the season at the Silverstone 500, ahead of a field that included former F1 champion Jensen Button.

"If it all goes well, I have a long career ahead of me," said Mitchell.

"I think this will really help launch me into hopefully becoming a professional very soon.

"My dream is to be a top level GT racing driver racing all around the world and that includes going to Le Mans. That would be the absolute dream to be able to win there."

A former British karting champion, Mitchell credits the late Colin McRae for igniting his passion for motorsport.

"Growing up my big inspiration was Colin McRae," he said. "It is a little bit different because he was a rally world champion but I was fascinated watching him and what he could do in a race car.

"I have always followed Scottish drivers because I felt like I could relate to them. Jonny Adam, who is a double Le Mans winner in the GT class, has also been an inspiration and has given me some really good help and tips career-wise.

"I have been trying to follow in some of his footsteps and hopefully one day I can beat him as well because we are often in and around the same championships now."