Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Suzuki's Joan Mir won his first race since 2017 as team-mate Alex Rins came second

Joan Mir has extended his Championship lead after winning his first race since 2017 at the European MotoGP.

Spaniard Mir, who began the race in Valencia in fifth place, looked supreme as he became the ninth different race winner of the season.

His team-mate Alex Rins finished second to clinch his third consecutive podium finish as Suzuki claimed a one-two for the first time since 1982.

"This victory came at the perfect moment," said Mir.

"This is what I was missing. Thank you to my team who worked so hard all week. I felt really good with the bike."

Mir is now 37 points ahead of Frenchman Fabio Quartararo in the standings, and he can claim the title with a podium finish at the Valencian GP next week.

European MotoGP

1 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 41mins 37.297sec

2 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +0.651sec

3 Pol Esparagaro (Spa) KTM Factory +1.203

4 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +2.194

5 Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM Tech3 +8.046

6 Jack Miller (Aus) Pramac +8.755

7 Brad Binder (SA) Red Bull +10.137

8 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +10.801

9 Johann Zarco (Fra) Reale Avintia +11.550

10 Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati +16.803

World Championship standings

1 Joan Mir (Spa) 162 pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 125

3 Alex Rins (Spa) 125

4 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 121

5 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 117

5 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 109