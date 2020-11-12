Colin Turkington and Ash Sutton are leading the way for the 2020 BTCC title

He may not be thinking about it, but Colin Turkington stands on the brink of history.

The Northern Irishman is on the cusp of a unprecedented fifth British Touring Car title going into the final round at Brands Hatch.

After drawing level with Andy Rouse in a dramatic conclusion to the 2019 campaign, the 38-year-old is back at the Kent circuit with a slender nine-point lead over his title rivals.

However, with three races plus additional bonus points for pole position, fastest lap and leading a lap - there are still 67 points up for grabs.

Plus, with 26 cars packed around the undulating 1.2-mile Brands Hatch Indy circuit, the smallest mistake or incident could have the biggest of consequences for the championship.

Along with BMW driver Turkington, four other drivers can mathematically win the title, with Infiniti driver and 2017 champion Ash Sutton and Honda's Dan Cammish his closest challengers.

The Toyota of Tom Ingram and Ford's Rory Butcher still have an outside chance of claiming an unlikely crown.

While the usual hype and buzz that accompanies the decider remains, it takes place against the backdrop of lockdown in England.

Classed as an elite sport, the BTCC is able to wrap up its season on track - albeit without spectators - and Turkington says he had a "huge sigh of relief" once he heard the decider got the green light under the latest restrictions.

Turkington's wife Louise with their children Lewis and Adam

"It would have been a travesty if the season ended abruptly. The fans haven't been able to come to any rounds so the least they deserve is a season finale," added Turkington, who lives in England with his wife Louise and two sons, Lewis and Adam.

"Right now it feels the same in how I am preparing for the final and my mentality. I think come the race weekend, the atmosphere is going to be very different because we are used to 40,000 people being there.

"You feel like the eyes of the world are on you, so I imagine it will feel slightly different this year.

"When you are in the car you don't think about those things, so I know the same burning desire will still be there when I'm behind the wheel."

Success breeds confidence

After years of living life - if you excuse the pun - at 100mph, Turkington admits he had a renewed focus during lockdown ahead of the current season, which was delayed from March until August and compacted because of the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first six rounds played out as Turkington would have hoped, with the Portadown driver keeping his nose in front despite some heavy pressure from Sutton and Cammish. But then came Croft, where he slipped to third in the standings after a solitary points finish in Yorkshire.

However, Turkington has a mantra of 'never give up', and he bounced back in style at the penultimate round at Snetterton to take two wins and a third place - one of the best weekends of his career - to move back to the summit heading into the final round.

"Snetterton was a massive weekend for me. I knew I really needed to come back strong to go into Brands Hatch with a chance of winning," he added.

"Success breeds confidence, so when I go to Brands I can feed off those results. I'm in a good place, both in my head and how I am driving."

Turkington has won five races this season

Since returning to the series in 2013, Turkington has been in contention at the final round in every season - adding titles wins in 2014, 2018 and 2019 to his maiden success in 2009.

"You've just got to take it one session at a time. You just have to focus on the steps and process to get to the end goal," said Turkington, who can also help BMW tie up the teams' and manufacturers' championships.

"You can't focus too much on winning. There are so many factors outside of your control so you just have to go as prepared as possible and try and keep a cool head.

"I've been here many times before, which doesn't make it any easier but the experience is something that can help you massively when managing your emotions.

"That's been my philosophy in the past. It's never easy and you are put through the ringer, but that is what it takes."

Ingram, Sutton, Turkington and Cammish will chalenge for the BTCC title

So, what about the history that potentially awaits?

"It's obviously talked about but it is not something that is important to me," he added.

"The record books aren't important to me, what matters is winning in 2020."