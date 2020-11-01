Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The European Le Mans Series is a multi-class endurance racing series, with two or three drivers sharing a car

Templepatrick's Wayne Boyd has become the first driver from Northern Ireland to win the European Le Mans Series' LMP3 title.

The 30-year-old clinched the crown at the Four Hours of Portimao in Portugal with help from United Autosports team-mates Tom Gamble and Rob Wheldon.

The trio won the final event of the five-round series to take the title.

Belfast's Charlie Eastwood capped off the International GT Open series in Barcelona with a win in the final race.

Eastwood triumphed at Circuit de Catalunya with TF Sport.