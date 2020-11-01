Wayne Boyd: Northern Irishman clinches European Le Mans series in Portugal
Templepatrick's Wayne Boyd has become the first driver from Northern Ireland to win the European Le Mans Series' LMP3 title.
The 30-year-old clinched the crown at the Four Hours of Portimao in Portugal with help from United Autosports team-mates Tom Gamble and Rob Wheldon.
The trio won the final event of the five-round series to take the title.
Belfast's Charlie Eastwood capped off the International GT Open series in Barcelona with a win in the final race.
Eastwood triumphed at Circuit de Catalunya with TF Sport.