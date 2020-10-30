Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is bidding to become the first Welsh driver to win the World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans is on the cusp of winning the 2020 World Rally Championship after the penultimate round in Belgium was called off because of Covid-19.

The Ypres event scheduled from 19-22 November has been cancelled because cases in the country are rising.

Only the final round in Monza, Italy, from 4-6 December remains in the calendar.

Welshman Evans is 14 points clear of multiple world champion and Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier.

The winner of each round of the WRC is awarded 25 points, 18 for second, 15 for third, 12 for fourth, 10 for fifth and so on down to a single point for 10th, with a possible five bonus points on offer for taking Power Stages.

That means Evans will be champion if he finishes at least second in Monza, even if Ogier wins and claims all five Power Stage points on offer.

If the Italy round goes ahead, it will be the seventh of 2020, a year in which 14 were originally scheduled before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the global championship.

Only two British drivers have won the world title - Colin McRae was the first in 1995, then Richard Burns in 2001.

FIA World Rally Championship standings

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota,111 points

2 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 97 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 87 points

4 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai, 83 points