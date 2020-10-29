Ice, fog, mountains and oil leak - how an Irish trio won the 1956 Monte Carlo Rally

Frank Bigger, Ronnie Adams and Derek Johnston celebrate their Monte Carlo Rally success 64 years ago

Chicago's tradition of celebrating its Irish connections by turning the waters of its river green on Saint Patrick's Day goes back to 1962.

This style of colourful salutation is not without precedent. Six years earlier, the hugely influential Autosport magazine changed the cover of an edition from red to green in tribute to a remarkable All-Ireland sporting achievement.

Belfast men Ronnie Adams and Derek Johnston, along with Dubliner Frank Biggar, steered a Jaguar Mark VII to victory in the 1956 Monte Carlo Rally - by a slender 1.1 seconds from the Mercedes-Benz of Walter Schock and Karl Raebe.

The 2,500-mile rally, one of the world's great endurance events, had a choice of starting points for that year's 351 entries heading to Monaco.

Jaguar, owners of the Mark VII, insisted on Glasgow instead of Lisbon, Athens, Munich, Stockholm or Rome. At 5.02am on 15 January, Adams, Bigger and Johnston departed southwards from Blythswood Square into the ice, rain and fog. Dover, Boulogne and the mountain passes beyond beckoned.

Adams and Bigger's previous, though separate, experiences of the Monte Carlo Rally alongside the navigational and driving skills of 1952 Circuit of Ireland winner Johnston, would prove to be a winning permutation.

Terrific trio

"This combination was outstanding," wrote Autosport's editorial of 27 January 1956. "On arrival at Monaco the Jaguar led the field and victory was assured by a faultless performance on the highly dangerous Mountain Circuit."

"Dad was meticulous in his preparations," says Ronnie Adams' son Michael. "He'd been driving cars since he was 13 years of age and knew his way around engines."

Adams was more than familiar with the Mark VII, having finished eighth in it in 1955. Additional adjustments to the Jaguar PWK700 would prove decisive this time around.

Monte Carlo Rally map showing the different routes taken by drivers

Protective snow shields were fitted to surround the braking system. An electric screen heater, an additional hand-operated wiper and an extra horn-push, which could be operated by the navigator, were also attached. Power steering and a close-ratio gearbox that allowed the car to reach 60mph in second gear set it up perfectly for the infamous Col de Turini.

Before that final day's challenge, Adams and his teammates had to deal swiftly with the potential disaster of an oil leak on the Col de Porte in the Chartreuse Mountains between Grenoble and Chambéry.

"While Ronnie continued to drive steadily, Frank and Derek worked out a plan to top up the oil with the minimum loss of time," reports the 2002 book of Adams' life, Craigantlet to Monte Carlo .

'When they were ready Ronnie slammed on the brakes, Derek raced to the boot of the car for the spare oil cans, while Frank released the bonnet catches. In went the oil, everything was fastened down and Ronnie accelerated away. It was accomplished in less than a minute and they stayed 'clean' from penalty points, in spite of having to drive through patches of dense fog."

Driving to success

The driving duties to Monaco had been shared although the difficult stages were left for Adams to take the wheel. He rested as much as possible in anticipation of the narrow ascent and 34 hairpin bends over Col du Turini.

Of the 89 cars that started the final section, 75 survived the Alpine hazards to the final control point where the Mark VII recorded a perfect score and could not be caught.

The Jaguar's apparent flawless progress hid some moments of anxiety.

"Daddy once told me that on those hairpin bends, he and Derek were screaming at Ronnie to slow down because the conditions were so treacherous," says Frank Bigger's daughter Jo Hodgson, who herself has enjoyed a very successful motorsport hill climb career.

Snow and ice made for many treacherous routes in the Monte Carlo Rally

Autosport reported a mishap at a refuelling point. 'They stopped the car short of the pump and in stretching the pipe a quantity of fuel soaked Ronnie Adams from the waist down, causing him an uncomfortable drive back to Monte Carlo, almost sitting in a pool of Super-carburant!'

As Derek Johnston's sons Colin and Brian flick through the memories contained in a fascinating family scrapbook, they appreciate the enormity of this Irish Monte Carlo Rally victory. "While it was a huge story, Dad never really wanted to make big a deal about it to us," said Colin.

"Derek was delighted to meet Prince Rainier, although he always regretted that Grace Kelly wasn't there when they were given their awards," added Brian.

Ronnie Adams ended his rallying career in 1963 after engine problems forced his retirement from the Circuit of Ireland. He was offered a place on the BMC team being assembled for the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. However, his rejection of the offer of a drive in a Mini Cooper proved a bit premature.

And 1964 would catapult another Belfast rally driver onto the world motorsport stage. His name was Paddy Hopkirk.