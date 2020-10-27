Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Hamilton is bidding for a record-equalling seventh F1 world title this season

Lewis Hamilton says Extreme E can be an "alternative" to traditional motorsport and lets him "merge a love for motor racing with a love for the planet".

Formula 1 world champion Hamilton will enter a team in the new climate-aware series, which will begin in March.

The series will see all-electric SUVs racing across five remote territories to raise awareness of climate issues.

"In life we all need to take responsibility for the planet," the Briton, 35, said.

"I think that's why Extreme E is so important because it's going to keep people talking about the climate issue and inspiring us to take action."

Hamilton said he is looking forward to "a championship series that will address traditional ways of racing and the negative impact motorsport does have on the planet and offer an alternative".

Extreme E was scheduled to begin in January but that has been delayed until 21 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced at a launch event.

The off-road series will take place in Greenland, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian Amazon and Patagonia in Argentina.

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg is also entering a team while Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas took part in testing earlier this month.

Hamilton, who broke Michael Schumacher's all-time record for F1 race wins on Sunday, has spoken out on environmental issues in the past.

Speaking at the launch event, he added: "I was so excited to hear about Extreme E largely due to the focus on the environments and the mission to raise awareness about climate change.

"That is something that is really close to my heart and something that I am really passionate about so it gives an opportunity for me to merge my love for motor racing together with my love for the planet.

"Bringing those two together, we can have a really positive impact."