Chaz Davies had been part of the Ducati family since 2014

As Chaz Davies crossed the chequered flag in the season finale of the Superbike World Championship, his Ducati team already had the champagne flowing.

But there was a bitter taste in the bubbles on top of the podium, as the following day the Welshman knew he was out of a job.

So how did one one of the championship's top racers find himself without a ride next year?

If you base it on results, Davies has consistently performed during his past seven seasons with the Italian manufacturer.

Had it not been for the sheer dominance of Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea, he would have won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018, while finishing third on two other occasions, including this season.

And while Davies struggled in 2019 to get the balance right on his new V4 bike, he showed just what he could do when racing resumed after lockdown, securing two wins and nine podiums.

Davies, 33, believes the decision was influenced by politics, with his replacement the up-and-coming Italian rider, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

"At this sort of level, it gets political," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm not saying my replacement isn't worthy of the seat because he's a very good rider, but he's got other things on his side: his age, his nationality, personal relationships and it all plays a part."

Davies said he knew he was fighting for his place, but was kept in the dark over his future until a few days before the last weekend.

"To be honest I didn't expect the final decision because we had pretty good results and I think the final decision had been made a bit before I knew about it," he said.

"Although I guess I'm considered on the older side for a motorbike rider I don't really feel like that, I feel like I'm riding some of the best I've ever ridden and even got the bike in a great place.

"Everything I was fighting for was in the interest of the manufacturer but unfortunately I think that young-blood attitude is what they're looking for.

"I honestly wanted to stay. I was trying to convince them to give me another year and at one point they were on board and then they weren't."

Davies celebrated 26 World Superbike wins during his seven seasons with Ducati

Davies left on good terms and let his performance at Estoril do the talking, finishing second in race one and winning race two.

He said it was emotional but it meant a lot to go out on a high.

"I was surrounded by fully-grown men bawling their eyes out before the second race," he said.

"It was quite hard to concentrate, but I think we did a good job and managed to put it to the back of the mind.

"I wanted to give those guys the best possible send off and also, for myself, try and go out with our heads held high.

"I obviously wasn't happy with leaving but I understand their decision and it was a long relationship, so you've just got to suck it up and look forward.

"It's a business at the end of the day. As much as it hurts you've got to be able to accept these decisions and move on."

What next for Davies?

All five of the factory teams have announced their line-ups for next season and, while some independent manufacturers are yet to confirm theirs, Davies insists he will not just make up the numbers and continues to fight "for the best possible package".

"I've openly said if I have to sign up for a second-rate team or a development role, it's just not for me," he said.

"I've been at the top of the championship now for a lot of years and I hope it doesn't come across as arrogant, but I've done the hard yards in the past where you're on the inferior machine and the best thing you can say is, 'I'm not on a factory bike so I'm not expected to win'.

"But my expectations are different these days and I do expect to win."

He said while there have been talks, there have been no formal offers.

"I actually did have an opportunity with a factory team, I'm going back a while, but they changed direction at the last minute," Davies said.

"It was two Japanese manufacturers, but while I was talking to Ducati and believed I would stay in my seat there those doors closed.

"I'm obviously talking to plenty of other teams at the moment but I've got to be really careful to try to find the one that meets my aspirations."