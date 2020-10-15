Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is bidding to become the first Welsh driver to win the World Rally Championship

World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans has been entered into the Hemicuda Rally in Belgium as he prepares for November's Ypres Rally Belgium.

Ypres is a brand new event to the WRC and neither Evans nor his Toyota team-mate, six-time champion Sébastien Ogier, have competed there before.

"Obviously the testing is very limited so we have to look at all options," Evans said.

"We're hoping we can get as much mileage as possible and prepare as well as we can."

The Welshman holds a 14-point lead in the World Rally Championship with two rounds remaining, after finishing fourth at last weekend's Rally Italia Sardegna.

The Ypres Rally Belgium will be followed by a season finale ACI Rally Monza in Italy, starting on 4 December.

FIA World Rally Championship standings

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota,111 points

2 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 97 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 87 points

4 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai, 83 points