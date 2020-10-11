Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington has won four BTCC titles

Colin Turkington has slipped to third in the British Touring Car Championship standings after a difficult weekend at Croft.

The BMW man was third in race one but a retirement in race two and contact in the final race dented his title hopes.

Ash Sutton leads the series by 12 points from Honda's Dan Cammish, with Turkington seven points further back in third.

Josh Cook won the first two races while Tom Ingram triumphed in race three.

After a promising qualifying, four-time champion Turkington held third place to finish behind Jake Hill and Cook.

Again starting from the second row of the grid, Turkington retired at the first corner after locking up and skating off into the gravel trap.

His race three chances were also over on the first lap when contact at the second corner sent the Northern Irishman into the pits, however he returned to the circuit after repairs to pick up a point for the fastest lap of the race.

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley finished 12th in the opening two races before slipping to 19th in the final race of the day in Yorkshire.

In the Ginetta Junior Championship, Belfast teenager Tom Edgar picked up his second podium in successive rounds after finishing third in race one.

Edgar came home sixth in race two to sit fifth in the overall standings and is the third-placed rookie after some strong recent form.