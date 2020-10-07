Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is the only driver to win twice in this year's World Rally Championship

Welshman Elfyn Evans insists he is not thinking about the history books as he heads to the penultimate race of the season leading the World Rally Championship.

Evans is 18 points clear of team-mate and six-time winner Sebastien Ogier before the Rally Italia Sardegna.

The 31-year hopes to become the first Welshman to win the Championship.

Evans would also be just the third British driver to triumph overall, following Colin McRae in 1995 and Richard Burns in 2001.

With just the season-ending Renties Ypres Rally Belgium to come after this weekend Evans could clinch the title in Italy.

The Dolgellau-born racer has won two races this season, including last time out in Turkey, where he followed up his win at Rally Sweden.

Evans, however, is not looking beyond Sardinia this weekend - the venue where he made his professional debut in 2013.

"Anything can happen between now and the end of the season. One retirement and the whole thing is on its head again. I'm not thinking about it," the Toyota Yaris driver said.

Elfyn Evans (right) and and co-driver Scott Martin won in Sweden

"Ultimately, it's better to be out front than behind, but all I'm thinking about right now is the next rally. All I can do is look at the event that's in front of me. That's Sardinia this week."

The World Rally Championship was supposed to pass through Sardinia in June, but was delayed by Covid-19.

The action starts starts on Friday, 9 October and competitors face 16 special stages covering almost 240km before finishing on Sunday, 11 October.

The competition behind Evans is certainly strong.

Team-mate Ogier, Evans' main challenger for the title, is a three-time winner in Sardinia.

Reigning champion Ott Tanak of Hyundai is level on points with Toyota's rookie driver Kalle Rovanpera in third spot, while Thierry Neuville, 32 points behind, won in Sardinia in 2016 and 2018.

Standings

1: Elfyn Evans, 97 points

2: Sebastien Ogier, 79 points

3: Ott Tanak, 70 points

4: Kalle Rovanpera, 70 points

5: Thierry Neuville, 65 points