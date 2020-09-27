Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Turkington's deficit to series leader Ash Sutton stands at six points

Colin Turkington remains in contention for a fifth British Touring Car title after his results at the Silverstone National round included a race win.

The 38-year-old finished fourth in race one, won by Dan Cammish but turned the tables on the Honda driver in race two, taking victory by 1.25 seconds.

Turkington came in 10th in his BMW in race three won by Ollie Jackson.

The Portadown native trails series leader Ash Sutton by six points at the top of the championship standings.

Sutton was fifth in the 25-lap opener in his Q50 and relinquished his points advantage over Turkington briefly after race two, but a second spot in the closing 12-lap race saw him nudge ahead again with nine races remaining.

Cammish is also well in the title running as he lies third overall, 13 points adrift of Turkington.

Silverstone win 'extra special'

After securing his first race win at Silverstone since 2015 Turkington said he was pleased to make up for a disappointing weekend at Thruxton in the previous round.

"I had a really fast car. When we took a bit of weight out the handling was incredible. My pace was good and I was able to take advantage of others' misfortune.

"It felt like things were slipping away but now I've made some ground up. Since moving to the UK we are quite close to here so it's an extra special feeling to win here."

Carrickfergus's Chris Smiley took 16th, 15th and 13th finishes to occupy 14th position in the championship.

The next round of the championship will be held at Croft on 11 October, followed by Snetterton (25 October) and Brands Hatch Indy (15 November).

Meanwhile, Belfast teenager Mark Edgar secured another podium finish in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Edgar was eighth in the opening race, improved to fifth in race two and left the best until last as he set the fastest lap in clinching second position in race three.