Di Resta and his team won the historic race at Circuit de la Sarthe

Scotland's Paul Di Resta says it will "take a while" for his "exceptional" maiden victory at Le Mans 24-hour race to sink in.

The 34-year-old, along with Englishman Phi Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque of Portugal, won the annual endurance race in France by almost 33 seconds.

It secured the World Endurance Championship LMP2 class title for Di Resta's United Autosports team.

"To win Le Mans is exceptional," the ex-formula one driver said.

"Of course with no fans here this year, it hasn't been the same atmosphere but it was a great race right up until the end.

"It'll take a while for me for this Le Mans victory to sink in. The team was magnificent all week and our car never missed a beat."

Di Resta had secured pole position for his team, and the trio went on to drive 3,134-miles over the 24 hours at an average speed of 130mph for victory, earning the Scot second place in the LMP2 driver's standings.