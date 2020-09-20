Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin has led from the first round on the Honda Fireblade

Glenn Irwin saw his lead at top of the British Superbike Championship standings cut to five points after a disappointing round at Oulton Park.

The Carrickfergus rider, who was fifth in Saturday's opener, retired in the second race and was sixth in race three on Sunday.

His closest challenger Jason O'Halloran won the first two races with Josh Brookes taking victory in the third.

Brookes is 10 points behind Irwin and Christian Iddon 12 points back.

Iddon was second in all three races to move into contention while Danny Buchan was third in race two and Lee Jackson completed the podium in the final race.

A mechanical problem forced Irwin out in race two while his brother Andrew was seventh in the same race but failed to finish the third.

Their younger brother Graeme was 18th and 21st on Sunday and Keith Farmer, after failing to complete race two, came in 18th in the third.

In the Supersport class, Lee Johnston was sixth in Sunday's feature race after coming in fourth in the sprint event while Alastair Seeley was fourth of the GP2 machines in both races.