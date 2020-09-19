Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin has led from the first round on the Honda Fireblade

Northern Irish rider Glenn Irwin's lead in the British Superbike Championship is cut to 30 points after race one at Oulton Park.

Yamaha rider Jason O'Halloran won the race ahead of Ducati's Christian Iddon and Kawasaki's Danny Buchan.

Irwin finished fifth, allowing O'Halloran to take five points out of the Honda man's advantage.

Andrew Irwin crossed the line in fourth after edging a race-long battle with his brother and team-mate.

The Irwin brothers hit the front early on in the race and were embroiled in a four-bike battle for the lead with O'Halloran and Iddon.

Australian rider O'Halloran found his way past Andrew and Glenn in successive laps at Lodge mid-race, with Iddon following suit shortly after before the PBM Ducati rider claimed the lead.

Glenn attempted a pass on his brother with four laps to go but ran wide, which allowed Buchan past the pair, before O'Halloran got past Iddon at the front.

Andrew ran wide by Glenn when making a pass which allowed Danny Buchan past the pair and into the podium positions.

The returning Keith Farmer secured the final point in 15th position for Buildbase Suzuki while Graeme Irwin, the third of the Carrickfergus brothers, finished in 20th.

In the Supersport class, Lee Johnston continued his good form in 2020 with a fourth-place finish while Alastair Seeley was 11th overall and fourth of the GP2 machines.