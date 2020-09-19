Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea won his 97th race in the series

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea dominated the first World Superbike race in Catalunya to extend his advantage in the standings.

The Kawasaki rider led from lights to flag ahead of Ducati duo Scott Redding and Chaz Davies.

Rea's lead over Redding now stands at 41 points with eight races remaining.

The victory was Rea's 97th in the series as he bids to become the first rider to reach a century of wins in the series.

Dutch rider Michael van der Mark and Honda's Alvaro Bautusta completed the top five ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Starting from pole position, Rea led the field away and extended his lead lap-after-lap to win by 2.625 seconds over title rival Redding.

Yamaha team-mates Razgatliouglu and van der Mark collided at the first corner, which allowed Rinaldi and Redding, who started seventh, to slot in behind Rea.

Redding and Rinaldi swapped places several times in the early stages, which allowed Rea to pull further clear at the front, with the Englishman eventually holding second with a mid-race move into turn one.

Welsh rider Davies put in a late charge to steal the podium off Rinaldi, who eventually slipped to seventh on the soft tyre, with three laps remaining.

Northern Ireland Eugene's Laverty finished 11th while his BMW team-mate Tom Sykes retired in the early stages.

The 10-lap Superpole race and the second feature race round out the action in Barcelona on Sunday.