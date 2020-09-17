Rea has won eight of the 15 World Superbike races this season

Jonathan Rea aims to edge closer to his goal of achieving 100 career World Superbike wins when he races at round six of the series at Catalunya.

Rea will not be able to reach the landmark figure this weekend but with 96 race victories to his name he has the century very much in his sights.

"To now be honing in on 100 wins is crazy," said the Northern Irishman.

"It is a massive career goal now to get there. We are almost there, we are getting close now," added Rea.

The Kawasaki rider's eighth win of the season in race two at Aragon at the start of September increased his lead at the top of the championship to 36 points over nearest rival, Ducati-mounted Scott Redding.

With two feature races, plus the sprint race, to be contested this weekend, Rea cannot reach a ton of triumphs at the circuit which is situated beside his team's base but with a further two rounds to follow in the championship, the chances of him reaching 100 this year are good.

"The thought of making 100 wins would not even have crossed my mind when I first started my career," explained the five-time champion.

"Coming from a small place like Northern Ireland even the thought of winning a Superbike race seemed out of reach.

"After winning five world titles I knew 100 wins were possible and although I won't reach it this weekend, just four more wins and I will have done it."

'Turning the tables to lead series'

Rea has won several of his world titles by leading the championship from the front and last season came from behind to overhaul early series pacesetter Alvaro Bautista.

This season has presented a totally different challenge as Rea had five months to reflect on the season opener at Phillip Island, before returning to action at Jerez at the start of August.

"To crash out of a race at the first round and be 24 points down after a few races was disappointing but we have shown our strength and consistency by turning the tables and leading the series.

"Now we have to keep on going on and strengthen our position in the championship. I hope to come out of the weekend with an even bigger points advantage than when I arrived.

"I have experience of both leading the championship and coming from behind so I feel confident I can do it both ways."

'Taking confidence from Aragon'

This weekend will see a round of World Superbikes staged at the Catalunya circuit for the first time ever and Rea is keen to build on the strong performances he produced in the last two rounds at Aragon.

"We expected to be strong at Aragon but not to win the weekend overall," conceded the 33-year-old.

"It shows the strength of our package right now, to have great tyre consumption and be fighting on the last laps with Ducati on a track which is probably their strongest of the season. I took a lot of confidence from that."