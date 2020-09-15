Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ana Carrasco won the the World Supersport 300 title in 2018

Ana Carrasco, the first woman to win a motorbike world title, has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Supersport 300 season following an injury during testing at Portugal's Estoril circuit.

The 23-year-old Spaniard suffered a double vertebrae fracture in the crash last week.

The Kawasaki Provec rider will miss the final three rounds of the season.

"This was definitely not the plan for this week," said Carrasco.

"My idea was to race at my home race this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and continue fighting for the World Championship of WorldSSP300, but falls and injuries are part of my job as a rider.

"For my part, the 2020 season is over and tomorrow I start my '2021 preseason'.

Carrasco, who won the the World Supersport 300 title in 2018, was fifth in the standings after three podium finishes this season.

She is expected to take three months to recover.