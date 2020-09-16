Charlie Eastwood, Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc are challenging for the World Endurance Championship GTE Am title

From challenging for a world title to becoming a father, with lockdown in between, 2020 has certainly been eventful for Charlie Eastwood.

Sitting narrowly behind the leaders in the GTE Am class, the Northern Irishman, along with TF Sport Aston Martin team-mates Salih Yoluc and Jonny Adam, has his sights set on the World Endurance Championship with two events remaining.

The Eight Hours of Bahrain rounds off the season, but first it is the big one with the 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 coming up on 19 September.

The famous French race, rescheduled from June, will have a very different look this year as all 60 teams will race in front of empty grandstands due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eastwood, getting ready for his third Le Mans race, feels the annual endurance epic is "like no other race in the world" and the lack of spectators could make a big difference to the event.

"One big memory I have from last year is as I was doing the out lap to start the race, I could hear the noise of the crowd over 50 engines," said the 25-year-old.

"That is absolutely mad. So we are going to miss that.

"It will be interesting heading into the second day, when everyone is fatigued and needs a little boost to get them back up and going again - are we going to miss that without the fans?

"It's going to be a very different experience. We will miss that electric feeling that the fans give you."

Traditionally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans attracts 100,000s of spectators

'My best chance to win'

Despite the absence of fans, Eastwood's goal is still clear - to win Le Mans and become a world champion.

Sitting 12 points behind Ferrari trio Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen and Francois Perrodo, Eastwood knows a strong result at Le Mans - where double points are on offer - will put TF Sport Aston Martin in a strong position to take the title.

"I don't think we'll have a better chance of winning it with the package that we have - both the team we have and my team-mates," said the factory Aston Martin driver.

"Lap time is irrelevant at Le Mans - it is about having that confidence and belief that we can win it.

"The car is virtually brand new going into Le Mans, TF Sport have gone over and above to give us the best possible chance of winning."

What's it like to race at Le Mans? Eastwood's 2018 vlog

While there has only been one WEC round since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Eastwood and Yoluc have been keeping sharp in the GT Open championship, winning the latest round in Austria.

"There are a lot of guys who have only done WEC, so I think we can have a bit of an edge on them, especially in the first couple of stints," added Eastwood.

"When you are going flat out with all these cars around you, the first race back did feel a little bit strange."

Eastwood, Adam and Yoluc have collected three WEC victories this season

Despite his long-term goal being the WEC title, Eastwood says there are similarities between Le Mans and challenging for a championship.

"No matter if you are in a championship battle or not, everyone just wants to win Le Mans," added the Belfast native.

"The thought process of a championship, in terms of keeping it clean and staying out of trouble, that's how you are going to win Le Mans anyway - so it's a similar process.

"I want to win the World Championship, that is still my ultimate goal."

Fatherhood helps racing

On top of many of the challenges faced throughout lockdown, Eastwood and his partner Cat welcomed their first child, Layla, in July.

Eastwood says his approach to racing hasn't changed and he still feels as fast as ever despite the responsibility of parenthood.

"I was speaking to Cat last week about it at 4am, joking that it will help me when I'm at Le Mans. I've learnt how little sleep you need to still function," joked Eastwood.

Charlie and partner Cat got engaged in December before welcoming baby Layla into the world in July

"I was actually very nervous about this. There's a joke about the paddock that you lose two-tenths of a second for every child you have, and I think that is down to the fear element," he added.

"Thankfully, I've never felt fear sitting in a car. I'm not sure whether that is because it is natural, but that hasn't changed.

"Since Layla came along I have have had two pole positions and two wins from as many races, so clearly it hasn't slowed me down too much."