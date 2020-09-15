Andrew Watson will race in his maiden Le mans 24-hour race on 19-20 September

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson says he is "incredibly excited" ahead of his maiden Le Mans 24-hour endurance race.

The annual race in France was rescheduled from June and will take place on Saturday behind closed doors.

Watson will race the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche in the GTE-Am class with British team-mates Benjamin Barker and Michael Wainwright.

"It's going to be incredible and I'm really looking forward to that first lap," said Watson.

Despite this being his first outing at the Circuit de La Sarthe, the 25-year-old is no stranger to endurance racing and has already been on the podium in the World Endurance Championship and triumphed in his last outing at the Nürburgring six-hour race.

Watson competed in the virtual 24-hour race in June to fill the void left by the real-life event, however he says nothing comes close to the actual race.

Le Mans comes alive every year when the World Endurance Championship comes to town, in an annual celebration of motorsport with parades, concerts and, of course, the famous race itself.

That iconic atmosphere at the event will be missing this week, however Watson believes the absence of spectators may make it "easier to concentrate on the job".

"I went to the race for the first time last year and it was just amazing. It was just a different league to anything I had seen before," he said on the atmosphere and fans.

"It's not going to be the full experience, but I just need to make sure I do a good enough job so it's not my last Le Mans and I'll get to experience the atmosphere some other time."

Watson collected his maiden World Endurance Championship podium in Bahrain

On top of the race taking place behind closed doors, teams and drivers will remain in their 'bubbles' and undergo a Covid-19 test, which Watson described as "unpleasant but a small price to pay" to take part in the famous event.

"I always knew I could get to this point of my career," said the County Tyrone native.

"It has been difficult, so I have to enjoy the experience now and it is cool for me and my family as not many people get this opportunity.

"It is almost more surreal now because it was pushed back. There was a bit of doubt as to if it was going to happen and we have waited so long, I can't believe it is finally race week."

'A podium would mean everything'

With the stresses on racing schedules and teams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional pre-race test won't take place and teams will get just nine hours of practice before qualifying for the race.

"From the start of practice, any sort of damage or set back really does put you on the back foot for the rest of the week," he said.

"I'm just focused on learning all the tricks and the signposts to help me go that little bit quicker.

"It's the sort of place you learn every year you go back, so I'm not expecting to be the fastest guy from the word go. I just want to do a solid job.

"I've had to learn a lot of tracks this year, and my Gulf Racing team-mates have been really good and helped me along."

The 24 Hours of Le Mans consists of multi-class racing around the Circuit de la Sarthe

Despite the race being his first outing at Le Mans, Watson has his sights set on a strong result, and if his dreams come true, a podium finish.

"To get a podium would mean everything to me. My dream has always been to get a win or a podium at Le Mans," he added.

"It's definitely going to be difficult and anything can happen in a 24-hour race.

"At Silverstone, for the first race of the season, we were running second before a fuel issue and we managed to get a podium in Bahrain, so we have definitely got the speed to do it.

"I don't want to torture myself with it, there's a hell of a lot of stuff to happen between now and then for that to come true."