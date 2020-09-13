Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Franco Morbidelli led from start to finish as he won his maiden MotoGP in San Marino

Italy's Franco Morbidelli won his maiden MotoGP with victory in San Marino as compatriot Andrea Dovizioso took the championship lead.

Morbidelli is the fourth rider to win their first grand prix in the six races so far this year.

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia came second, while Spaniard Joan Mir was third.

Dovizioso finished seventh to move six points above Fabio Quartararo in the overall standings after the Frenchman crashed out of the race in Misano.

Morbidelli led from start to finish on his home circuit as he won his first race in motorcycling's elite class.

It was the first race since the Covid-19 outbreak to include spectators, with 9,970 people attending a race that is usually watched by around 100,000.

"I don't know how it feels, I still have to process everything," Morbidelli told BT Sport.

"It's a good thing, a good feeling. I'm very happy, I'm enjoying the moment now. The only thing I can say is thanks to my team, to my people, all the people that have been working with me."

Home crowd favourite Valentino Rossi failed to claim his 200th MotoGP podium after he was overtaken by Mir on the final lap to finish in fourth.

RESULTS

San Marino MotoGP

1 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha 42mins 02.272sec

2 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +2.217sec

3 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +2.290

4 Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha +2.643

5 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +4.044

6 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +5.383

7 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +10.358

8 Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +11.155

9 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +10.839

10 Pol Espargaro (Spa) +12.030

World Championship standings

1 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 76 pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 70

3 Jack Miller (Aus) 64

4 Joan Mir (Spa) 60

5 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 58