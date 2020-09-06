Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin took the lead at Silverstone but slipped to fourth place

Glenn Irwin enjoys a 35-point advantage over his nearest rivals at the halfway point of the British Superbike Championship after taking three fourth place finishes at Silverstone.

Suzuki rider Kyle Ryde won both Sunday's races after coming home runner-up behind Yamaha's Tarran Mackenzie in Saturday's opening event.

Josh Brookes and Tommy Bridewell lie tied for second in the standings.

Andrew Irwin was fifth on Saturday and placed ninth in both races on Sunday.

The younger of the Carrickfergus brothers, both of whom ride for Honda Racing, is eighth in the series.

Ryde secured his maiden victories in BSB over the National circuit to become the seventh different rider to secure a race triumph in the 2020 championship.

PBM Ducati pilot Josh Brookes followed him home in race one, with Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran making up the rostrum positions.

Glenn Irwin had signalled his intention to alter his riding style to counter tyre problems he encountered on Saturday and worked his way through the field after a slow start to come in in fourth spot.

Race three saw Ryde take the chequered flag from Yamaha pair Mackenzie and his Yamaha team-mate, Australian Jason O'Halloran.

The third of the Irwin brothers, Graeme, was 18th and 22nd as he continues his rookie year in the feature Superbike class.

In the supprt classes, Donegal's Rhys Irwin was an impressive winner of the Superstock 600cc category, with Eugene McManus ending sixth.

Cameron Dawson and James McManus clinched a second place apiece over the course of the weekend in Junior Supersports, with Lee Johnston's runner-up position in the Supersport sprint race followed up with a retirement in race two.

Alastair Seeley was the victor on both Saturday and Sunday in the GP2 class, which is run concurrently with the Supersports.