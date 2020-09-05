Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea have won 10 of the 13 races between them

Scott Redding halted Jonathan Rea's Superpole race winning streak by taking victory in the 10-lap sprint at Aragon.

Redding overtook Rea on the opening lap and maintained his lead to reduce his deficit to the Northern Irishman in the championship standings to 27 points.

Rea had won the first four Superpole races of the season.

Ducati rider Redding had lost ground in the battle for the title when he crashed out in the first race of the weekend, won by Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The GoEleven Ducati rider's triumph on Saturday was the first of his World Superbike career - and also his first podium.

Englishman Redding has now won four races this season, with Sunday's race two still to come at 13:00 BST.

Honda-mounted Spaniard Alvaro Bautista came home fourth in the Superpole event, with Welshman Chaz Davies and Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes making up the top six.

Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty was 14th on his BMW.