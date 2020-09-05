Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Michael Dunlop leads Derek Sheils and Jason Lynn in the first King of Kirkistown race

Derek Sheils has been crowned the King of Kirkistown after edging Jason Lynn and Michael Dunlop in the two-race feature event.

Sheils beat Dunlop and Lynn in the first race and the top three positions were reversed in the second Superbike outing, meaning the Irish rider triumphed on aggregate as short circuit racing returned in Northern Ireland.

Dunlop, the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, won both Supersport races at the County Down circuit.

Roadhouse Macau BMW rider Sheils swapped positions with Dunlop several times before prevailing in the first King of Kirkistown race, with pole-sitter Lynn coming home in third.

Lynn made amends for his poor start in race one by winning a red-flagged penultimate race of the day, this time ahead of Sheils, who was named champion by virtue of his second-place finish, and Dunlop.

MD Racing's Dunlop beat Castleblayney's Joe Loughlin to the line in both Supersport races, with Limerick's Andrew Murphy completing the podium in the two 600cc outings.