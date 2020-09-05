Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin took the lead at Silverstone but slipped to fourth place

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin moves 30 points clear at the top of the British Superbike standings after finishing fourth in race one at Silverstone.

Honda's Irwin led the early stages but was passed by Yamaha's Tarran Mackenzie, who held off the charging Suzuki of Kyle Ryde for the win.

Yamaha rider Jason O'Halloran completed the podium places.

Andrew Irwin, Glenn's younger brother and team-mate, finished fifth after recovering from an off-track excursion.

Starting from the second row of the grid, the Irwin brothers hit the front by the end of the second lap, with Glenn moving into the lead.

Andrew missed his braking point entering Luffield on lap 15 and slipped to eighth place, shortly before Glenn was passed by Mackenzie into Copse for the lead.

Ryde passed Glenn for second with three laps remaining before O'Halloran made a forceful move into Luffield to snatch the final podium position.

After recovering up to seventh, Andrew dispatched of PBM Ducati duo Josh Brookes, who is second in the standings, and Christian Iddon to finish in fifth place.

Graeme Irwin, the third of the Carrickfergus brothers, finished in 19th position.