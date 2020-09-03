Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea have won 10 of the 13 races between them

Jonathan Rea finished second in the first World Superbike race at Aragon but extended his lead in the series to 30 points over Scott Redding, who crashed out.

GoEleven Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi collected his first World Superbike victory with a dominant performance.

Kawasaki rider Rea cruised home in second place after Ducati man Redding slid out of the race on lap eight.

Wales' Chaz Davies completed the podium for Ducati.

After getting the jump from pole position, a result which earned Rea the lap record around Aragon, the Northern Irishman was passed by Italian rider Rinaldi by the end of the first circuit.

In the second of back-to-back race weekends at Aragon, Rinaldi, who had never been on a World Superbike podium before, sprinted away as five-time champion Rea held a comfortable second.

Redding was put under pressure from Honda's Alvaro Bautista and crashed out of third place on lap eight after running wide at turn four.

After inheriting third place, Spaniard Bautista also came off his bike while battling with Davies for the final place on the rostrum.

Yamaha duo Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the top five ahead of Kawasaki's Alex Lowes, who finished the race despite feeling poorly in the build-up to race week.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty put in a solid performance to finish in eighth position, which is a best result of the season for the BMW rider.