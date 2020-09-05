Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Five-time defending champion Rea leads Scott Redding by 10 points going into this weekend's Aragon action

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea secured pole position for Saturday's race one in Aragon by breaking the lap record he set at the circuit last week.

Rea's time was over 0.20 seconds fastest than second quickest Michael Ruben Rinaldi with Scott Redding completing the front row.

The five-time champion was third in race one last weekend before winning the Superpole event and race two.

Series leader Rea goes into this weekend 10 points clear of Redding.

Rea's performance at the Spanish circuit was his 26th pole in the World Superbike series and puts him joint third on the all-time pole list, equalling Troy Bayliss.

The championship resumed in early August after a five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a number of scheduled rounds being cancelled, championship organisers have opted to have rounds back to back at the same venues.