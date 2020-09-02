Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack Young secured two fourth-placed finishes on his TCR Europe debut in Barcelona last season

Northern Irish teenager Jack Young will step up to the World Touring Car Cup grid in 2020.

The reigning UK Renault Clio Cup champion, Young will race a Vukovic Motorsport-run Renault Megane in the 16-race series.

Young, 18, scored two fourth-place finishes in Barcelona while racing for the team in TCR Europe last season.

He is eligible for the FIA Rookie Award and WTCR Trophy for independent racers and is the youngest driver on the grid.

The WTCR season, which will be based in Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, begins on 12 September at Belgian circuit Zolder, with events in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain and Italy rounding out the 16-race season.

"When Renault stepped forward with a plan for WTCR I didn't need to think twice," said Belfast native Young, who is a BDRC Rising Star.

"Age won't be a factor on the start line. I've been racing against people who are much older than me for my whole career so I'm used to being the 'new kid'.

"I realise that I'm on a steep learning curve but I've shown that I can learn quickly."