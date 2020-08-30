Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Turkington's lead at the top of the standings was reduced by Sutton at Knockhill

Ash Sutton secured a double race win at Knockhill to narrow the gap on championship leader Colin Turkington.

The Laser Tools Racing driver took first in the opening two rounds of the weekend with reigning champion Turkington finishing second in both.

Having taken ninth in the final race of the weekend, Turkington now sits on 182 championship points and holds a 10-point lead over Sutton in second.

Scotland's Rory Butcher took the win in the third race on Sunday.

Turkington's compatriot Chris Smiley took sixth in the final race having taken two points from the previous two, with ninth and 14th place finishes.

In race one Turkington, starting from third, jumped into second off the line behind Sutton and followed the 2017 champion home.

That was replicated in race two, with Sutton leading from the front to take his second win of the weekend, again shadowed by reigning champion Turkington.

The final race was subject to a considerable delay after a crash involving Mike Bushell and Sam Osborne on lap two saw proceedings halted for nearly half an hour.

When they resumed, Butcher produced a fine race to take his second win of the season while Turkington ensured he took some vital points having started from 10th.

Elsewhere Belfast teenager Tom Edgar collected his first podium in the Ginetta Junior Championship, finishing second in the rookie class and fourth overall in race one at the Scottish circuit.

Edgar crashed out of race two on the final lap while battling for tenth position.