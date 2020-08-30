Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea have won 10 of the 12 races between them

Jonathan Rea survived a late-race scare in the second feature race at Aragon to take the lead in the World Superbike Championship.

The Northern Irishman looked in control but ran wide with four laps remaining on Sunday, allowing Ducati rider Chaz Davies into the lead.

But Kawasaki's Rea fought back and held on to take his 95th career victory.

The Honda of Alvaro Bautista was third ahead of Ducati's race one winner Scott Redding.

Rea replicated his form in the earlier Superpole race, leading from the lights as the charging Davies struggled to reel the five-time world champion in.

However, the Welshman grasped his chance after Rea's mistake and the pair swapped positions several times in the closing stages before the latter prevailed.

Davies held a rejuvenated Bautista at bay to take second, with Redding and Michael Reuben Rinaldi completing the top five.

Eugene Laverty, who lost his BMW seat for 2021 this week, finished 15th to collect his first points of a disappointing weekend.