Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea have won nine of the 11 races between them

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea continued his clean-sweep of Superpole races in 2020 after a dominant victory at Aragon.

The Kawasaki rider strolled to victory with a lights-to-flag performance ahead of Duacti's Scott Redding.

The Northern Irishman now has 94 world superbike victories after wrapping up his sixth win of the season.

Redding's lead over Rea in the standings is down to one point.

Rea grasped the lead at the first corner and didn't look back, extending his lead throughout the 10-lap race.

Loris Baz held onto second place but was passed by championship leader Redding, who won the first race on Saturday, with five laps remaining.

Michael van der Mark completed the podium after a fine ride by the Yamaha rider.

Honda rider Alvaro Baustia and Ducati's Chaz Davies rounded out the top five riders.

The weekend at the Spanish circuit concludes with the second feature race on Sunday afternoon.