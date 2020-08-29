Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea have won eight of the 10 races between them

Ducati's Scott Redding has won the opening World Superbike race at Aragon after a thrilling battle with Jonathan Rea and team-mate Chaz Davies.

Kawasaki rider Rea led in the early stages but Redding hit the front on lap nine with a smart first-corner pass.

Northern Irishman Rea duelled with Redding but ran wide with four laps remaining, which allowed Wales' Davies to slip through into second position.

Redding leads the championship by five points over five-time champion Rea.

After misjudging the lights, pole-sitter Rea slipped to third at the start but he soon battled his way to the front of the pack.

His Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes was lucky to escape uninjured when he crashed out of third on lap five.

The Englishman slid across the track after a high side but the chasing pack somehow managed to avoid both the stricken rider and machine.

Redding made his move for the lead with 11 laps remaining as he tucked behind Rea on the main straight before making a move stick into the first turn.

Rea shadowed the British Superbike champion for the next seven laps before trying an ambitious move on lap 16, which he had to back out of, before running wide a few corners later which allowed Davies into second.

Davies, who started ninth, quickly caught up to the back of Redding, however the Englishman held on for his third victory of the season.

Eugene Laverty, who lost his BMW seat for 2021 this week, finished 16th after crashing on the warm-up lap and receiving a penalty for having too many mechanics on the grid in a bid to help the Northern Irishman start the race.