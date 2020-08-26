Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Derek McGee and Derek Sheils look set to miss the Cookstown 100

Adam McLean and Paul Jordan head the entry list for September's Cookstown 100 road race.

The event from 11-12 September is set to be the only Irish road race this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed around the Orritor circuit.

Republic of Ireland duo Derek Sheils and Derek McGee, who have dominated the Irish National road racing in recent years, will miss the event.

McAdoo Racing rider McLean, a Supersport winner last year, has been racing in the National Superstock 600 series alongside the British Superbike Championship.

Magherafelt's Jordan will head the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing entry along with Mike Browne in a new line-up for 2020.

Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips will make his national road racing debut while popular Irishman Michael Sweeney will take part in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Russian Danila Krasniuk and German trio David Datzer, Stefan Wauter and Takos Vassilios will all make their maiden appearances at the County Tyrone race.