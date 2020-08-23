Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is aiming to win a record fifth BTCC title

British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington increased his series lead to 19 points after second, third and fourth-place finishes on Sunday.

The Portadown man was fourth in the opener after Josh Cook's car failed a post-race height check which led to Rory Butcher being declared winner.

Turkington, 38, finished third in Race Two behind his nearest championship rival Ashley Sutton and Butcher.

He then took a close second behind Adam Morgan in Race Three at Oulton Park.

Another Northern Ireland man Chris Smiley secured two ninth-place finishes and a 14th.

Cook's post-race misfortune in Sunday's first race saw Butcher being credited with the victory ahead of Dan Cammish and Jake Hill, with Turkington 7.250 seconds behind the winner.

BMW driver Turkington was just over seven seconds off the pace again as he took third behind Sutton and Butcher in Race Two.

The Northern Irishman was able to take closer order in the concluding race after being let through by team-mate Tom Oliphant but he was unable to overhaul Adam Morgan, who produced a defensive master class to clinch a 0.250 win over Turkington, with the concluding stages taking place while the red flag was in operation following a crash.

Four-time champion Turkington moves to 141 points after the third round of the series, which only began earlier this month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sutton is 19 points behind the Ulsterman with Butcher (100) and Oliphant (99) occupying third and fourth places in the series.

Carrickfergus man Smiley is ninth in the championship - 91 points behind his compatriot.