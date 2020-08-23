Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The lead changed dramatically at the final corner of the race

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira made a late surge to claim a dramatic victory in an interrupted Styrian MotoGP in Austria.

The race was halted after 15 of the 27 laps following an accident involving Spain's Maverick Vinales.

On the restart, Pol Espargo and Jack Miller battled it out right up to the last corner.

But as Espargo ran wide under Miller's challenge, the 25-year-old KTM-Tech 3 rider took advantage to sweep through for his first MotoGP victory.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who finished 13th, retains his championship lead by three points from Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

KTM rider Espargo had started from pole but it was Joan Miro who was at the head of affairs when Vinales jumped from his Yamaha, which appeared to have a brake problem.

Vinales slid across the track as the bike went into the safety fence and caught fire but the Spaniard avoided serious injury.