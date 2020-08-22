Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marquez attempted to race at the Andalusian GP on 25 July but pulled out of qualifying without setting a time

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will be out of action for another two to three months after fracturing his right arm in July's season opener.

With the MotoGP season set to end on 22 November in Portugal, the Spaniard could miss the rest of 2020.

Marquez, 27, has won the MotoGP title in six of the past seven seasons and each of the last four.

He crashed heavily during the Spanish Grand Prix on 19 July.

Marquez has had two surgeries on his arm, the second on 6 August following a "domestic accident".

"The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the World Championship when Marc's arm has fully recovered," his Honda team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pol Espargaro is on pole for Sunday's Styrian MotoGP, the fifth round of the season.

Japan's Takaaki Nakagami set the second-fastest time for Honda's satellite LCR team to join Spaniard Espargaro on the front row, who claimed his first ever elite pole position.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo qualified in 10th.