Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Johann Zarco rides for Avintia Ducati

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has been penalised for "irresponsible riding" that led to a crash in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman collided with Franco Morbidelli and will start his next MotoGP race from the pit lane.

Zarco, 30, required surgery on a fractured wrist and his fitness will be assessed on Friday before Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

"There was evidence of irresponsible riding," a MotoGP statement said.

The two riders came together on turn three and their bikes careered across the track, narrowly avoiding Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.