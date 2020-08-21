Johann Zarco penalised for 'irresponsible riding' in Austrian Grand Prix crash
MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has been penalised for "irresponsible riding" that led to a crash in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
The Frenchman collided with Franco Morbidelli and will start his next MotoGP race from the pit lane.
Zarco, 30, required surgery on a fractured wrist and his fitness will be assessed on Friday before Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.
"There was evidence of irresponsible riding," a MotoGP statement said.
The two riders came together on turn three and their bikes careered across the track, narrowly avoiding Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.