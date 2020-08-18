Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco will have surgery on a fractured wrist after his crash with Franco Morbidelli at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Zarco's Avintia Ducati collided with the Yamaha of Morbidelli at high speed, with their bikes narrowly avoiding Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

Frenchaman Zarco, 30, will be operated on in Italy and return to Austria.

He could feature in Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix, which is also at the Red Bull Ring, if he is declared fit.

"I will be at the track on Thursday to have a meeting about the big incident that happened on Sunday," said Zarco.