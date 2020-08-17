Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle drive in wintry conditions in Sweden earlier this year

Craig Breen will lead Hyundai Motorsport's charge for silverware in next month's Rally Estonia alongside fellow Irishman Paul Nagle.

On only his fifth start for the squad, Breen is seeded at number nine for the 4-6 September event.

The 30-year-old has secured two podium finishes in his WRC career.

A new addition to the World Rally Championship calendar for 2020, Estonia marks the resumption of a series that has been on hold since March.