Oliver Solberg and Aaron Johnston are third in the European Rally Championship standings

Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston have won Rally Liepaja, the European Rally Championship event in Latvia.

Solberg and Johnston won by 20.1 seconds ahead of Norway's Mads Ostberg and championship leader Alexy Lukyanuk.

Northern Ireland's Callum Devine dramatically crashed out unhurt from tenth place on stage six.

Ireland's Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen finished in fifth position.

In the World Endurance Championship on Saturday, Belfast's Charlie Eastwood, along with team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc, slipped to second in the GTE-Am standings after finishing third in the Spa Six Hour race in Belgium for TF Sport and Aston Martin.

Donaghmore's Andrew Watson was 10th in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche and remains seventh in the standings with two races remaining in the series.