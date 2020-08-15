Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Visser finished runner up in last year's W Series

Beitske Visser is determined to win the W Series when it returns after enjoying huge success in the championship's Esports League this year.

With the 2020 season called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Visser won the title in the sim racing stand-in.

The Dutch driver, 25, finished second to Britain's Jamie Chadwick in last year's inaugural W Series and wants to go one better next time.

"That is the goal for sure," Visser told BBC Sport.

"I finished second last year and you always want to keep improving, but it won't be easy."

The W Series made the decision to defer its second season to 2021 in June.

To fill the void left by the absence of real racing, drivers in many motorsport discipline turned to esports.

Visser dominated the virtual championship, winning 11 of the 27 races she competed in.

Asked why she took to it so well, Visser added: "I have always been good in simulators.

"I couldn't really say why but it has always been good for me.

"The biggest difference is in real racing you feel the car through your body but in sim racing you don't so you have to rely more on what you see and your steering wheel.

"It has been useful to practise things like braking and driving techniques. The races have also kept us sharp so I definitely think it helped over this time."

Visser got back behind the wheel of a real car for the first time earlier this month as she made her debut in the LMP2 class of European Le Mans Series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Racing for the Richard Mille Racing Team alongside Tatiana Caldaron and Andre Negrao, Visser helped secure a sixth-place finish.

"It was the best feeling ever to get back out on the track," she said.

"The last time I had drove was in January so it felt amazing to be back in a race car and I can't wait to drive again."