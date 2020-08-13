The European Le Mans Series is a multi-class endurance racing series, with two or three drivers sharing a car

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd says he isn't looking "too far ahead" after a dominant start to the European Le Mans Series.

Boyd, with United Autosports team-mates Tom Gamble and Robert Wheldon, leads the LMP3 championship after winning the first two races in France and Belgium.

Three rounds of the endurance series remain in France, Italy and Portugal.

"The team have done a fantastic job. The car hit the ground running and it was so fast from the off," said Boyd.

The motorsport calendar was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and Boyd admits he was slightly apprehensive about getting back behind the wheel.

"I was nervous because it was the guts of three-and-a-half months that I was out of the car," added the 29-year-old.

"I was worried that I was going to be a bit rusty but the team gave us a test day at Snetterton so we could be ready for the first race."

Despite his fears, pole position and victory in the first two rounds at Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps unlined the team's title credentials.

'It has been a fantastic start'

The European Le Mans Series races are four hours in length and the team's three drivers all have stints behind the wheel of the Ligier machine.

"Even from the last race, the team have improved the car again, so it has been a fantastic start for us," said Boyd.

"This season has been very, very close. There were 45 cars out on track at the last race at Spa, so there is a lot going on.

"There are three categories and we are the middle one, so there is a lot of traffic with the faster and slower cars.

"You're not just looking forwards, you are looking in your mirrors quite a bit as well."

Tom Gamble, Boyd and Robert Wheldon have dominated the LMP3 class in the opening two rounds

Boyd, who turned his attentions to endurance racing after an impressive single-seater career in the junior ranks, hopes he can finish the season "in the same manner" in which he started it.

"We have a decent championship lead after the first two rounds but we aren't looking too far ahead," added the Templepatrick driver.

"We will keep pushing. The third race is actually at the same track we started the championship at, so that suits us down to the ground.

"Every driver wants to keep progressing up the ladder, but if you can win the European championship and keep racing for quite a few years yet, I'd be more than happy with that."