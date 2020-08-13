Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Vandoorne was competing in his second season in Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne claimed his first victory in Formula E at the season-ending Berlin E-Prix on Thursday.

The Belgian Mercedes driver won from pole position to secure second place in the championship.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa had already wrapped up the 2019-20 title with two races to go.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries finished second to complete a Mercedes one-two while Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland was third.

Vandoorne, who will now return to being on standby for McLaren on Formula 1 race weekends, took victory by 1.3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes team-mate De Vries.

This was the 11th and final race of the 2019-20 season and the sixth E-Prix to be held at the Templehof Airport circuit in a nine-day period.

The season was suspended in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic before resuming earlier this month.

Massa calls time with Venturi Racing after finale

Massa moved to Formula E one year after his retirement from Formula 1

The season finale also marked the last race for Felipe Massa with Venturi Racing.

The former F1 driver's departure ended his two-season stint the team, with whom he finished in the top 10 on eight occasions including a podium finish at the team's home E-Prix in Monaco in Season Five.

Massa said: "Leaving a team is never an easy decision to make.

"We've made some good memories together and it's given me the opportunity to learn something completely different from what I'm used to.

"I look forward to announcing my future plans in due course."